Premium Residential Remodeling
Bathroom Designers in Houston
Reviews (3)
    bathroom remodeling pictures 2 before and after projects
    kitchen and bathroom remodeling before and after pictures
    before and after bathroom pictures

    WE ARE EXPERTS IN SHOWERS IN HOUSTONAre you thinking on do some renovations to your bathroom? Probably re flooring, new cabinetry, vanities, fixtures, shower? Don´t think it no more. Right now is the best time to do it, and Premium Residential Remodeling is your best option. We can do the renovation of your whole shower in just one week. Would you like a tub instead the shower? Would you like the opposite? Or maybe just everything new and make the installation in other place? If you are in Houston call us now: (713)550-7614.

    Services
    bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, and general contractor
    Service areas
    • harris county
    • montgomery county
    • houston
    • spring
    • magnolia
    bathroom remodeling
    Address
    3516 T C Jester Blvd
    77018 Houston
    United States
    +1-7135507614 premiumresidentialremodeling.com
    Reviews

    Erie Brown
    Completely demolished and rebuilt master bathroom. Completed work in four days. Amazing!. Very professional. Courteous, friendly, answered all questions no matter how many times asked. Helped with the selection of materials used. Visited job site each day to see whether or not everything was going according to plan. On time each day. Worked a full day with breaks for lunch, never more than one hour. Promised we would be completely satisfied and we are. Would recommend this company in a heartbeat. KUDDOS to PREMIUM RESIDENTIAL REMODELING COMPANY.
    6 months ago
    aebprogupa
    Premium Residential Remodeling did an amazing job for us, building out an entire media room above our garage (adding about 400 square feet to our floor plan), along with walling off part of our game room to cut down on our children’s noise. They also installed a few pocket doors in various rooms of our house. They got to work earlier than we had agreed, they showed up promptly and consistently, and were very respectful of the fact that our family (and dog) were living in the construction zone. Though it was a 2-month project, I didn’t consider PRR or their workers to be intrusive at any time. They even worked well with the air conditioning company we chose to work with. They did amazing work building out the media room and kitchenette, and my wife, children, and I are thrilled with the new space they made for us. Our project’s point of contact was Alfredo, and I found him to be professional, helpful, and extremely friendly. The few times we noticed any defect in craftsmanship, they were already working on fixing it before we notified them, and they made sure to take care of any and all issues we saw throughout the process. The end product is a beautiful, comfortable media room and game room, and we couldn’t be happier with their work. I recommend Frank and Jerry to anybody looking to do a major home renovation project. Great work, guys!
    9 months ago
    Nick Palacios
    Premium Residential Remodeling gave our house significant facelift when they worked on our new front porch. Every interaction with them was positive and they always provided great input on design decisions. We enjoyed working with them so much that we're going to have them working on another project for us.
    almost 3 years ago
