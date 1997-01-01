Audio Video Solutions Texas offers high quality work performed by qualified professionals in the Dallas and Ft. Worth, TX area. Call us today for all your audio and video installation needs! Our dedication to customer satisfaction and our skills, are perfectly suited to all your electronic needs. Audio Video Solutions Texas has trained, and background-checked professionals. If you have a tough problem, Audio Video Solutions Texas particularly welcomes challenges, and is the one for you. We cut right through difficulties. The management at Audio Video Solutions Texas has been working in the industry since 1997. Audio Video Solutions Texas is fully insured and welcomes both residential and commercial Jobs. Call today for your free quote! Whether you need a complete home entertainment system installation, or commercial audio/ video needs, Audio Video Solutions Texas can help!