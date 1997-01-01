Your browser is out-of-date.

Audio Video Solutions Texas
Reviews (7)
    • Audio Video Solutions Texas offers high quality work performed by qualified professionals in the Dallas and Ft. Worth, TX area. Call us today for all your audio and video installation needs! Our dedication to customer satisfaction and our skills, are perfectly suited to all your electronic needs. Audio Video Solutions Texas has trained, and background-checked professionals. If you have a tough problem, Audio Video Solutions Texas particularly welcomes challenges, and is the one for you. We cut right through difficulties. The management at Audio Video Solutions Texas has been working in the industry since 1997. Audio Video Solutions Texas is fully insured and welcomes both residential and commercial Jobs. Call today for your free quote! Whether you need a complete home entertainment system installation, or commercial audio/ video needs, Audio Video Solutions Texas can help!

    Services
    Audio Visual Solutions
    Service areas
    Mesquite and Texas
    Address
    2517 Franklin Dr I
    75150 Mesquite
    United States
    +1-4693715651 www.avstex.com

    Reviews

    Katrisha Masters
    AV Solutions Texas is the absolute best for AV projects for your home or business. Our corporate room is amazing and we have AV Solutions Texas to thank. Super professional, very communicative and the quality of work is out of this world. I highly recommend AV Solutions for your AV projects.... Hands down the BEST!
    4 months ago
    Brooks Monroe
    Excellent work, excellent outcome, excellent communication. Billy went the extra mile to ensure excellence!
    about 1 year ago
    stephen Lucarini
    First time using AVST and I will use them all the time. 1st and only company I will use.
    over 1 year ago
