Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne
Building cleaning in Melbourne
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Move Out Cleaning Service, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Kitchen
    Move Out Cleaning Service, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Living room
    Move Out Cleaning Service, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Classic style doors
    Move Out Cleaning Service
    Professional Carpet Cleaning, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Floors
    Professional Carpet Cleaning, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Stairs
    Professional Carpet Cleaning, Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Fantastic Cleaners Melbourne Floors
    Professional Carpet Cleaning

    Full care of all your cleaning needs!

    Rely on the Fantastic Cleaners to take full care of all your cleaning needs in Melbourne. Leave the cleaning job in the hands of the professionals. They will provide customised service and quality results when it comes to

    and many more...

    Call for a booking or your free quote now.


    Services
    • Cleaning Services
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Tile and Grout Cleaning
    • One-off Cleaning
    • Oven and BBQ Cleaning
    • Housekeeping
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Address
    3000 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-399884141 fantasticcleaners.com.au/melbourne
      Add SEO element