True Air Airconditioning Services
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Adelaide
Reviews (6)
    • We can’t imagine life without an air conditioner! Whether it’s our home, office, a restaurant, a movie theatre, hospital, or even a store, we generally are too used to feeling that cool, soft breeze on our skin as soon as we push the door open. For a thing as important, we need to make sure we arrange for the correct care and maintenance. That’s why you need an efficient airconditioning service in Adelaide like True Air. We offer all kinds of air conditioner installation, design, supply, repair and servicing. Call us today to bring home the comfort of an air conditioner!

    Services
    • AirConditioning Installation
    • Commercial Air Conditioning Repair
    • Air Conditioning Repairs
    Service areas
    Adelaide
    Address
    11 George St, Pennington
    5013 Adelaide
    Australia
    +61-401631320 www.trueairac.com.au

    Reviews

    Gerry Kosmidis
    Honest and reliable service is what we expected and that is what we received. Thank you
    almost 3 years ago
    Eliana Demoz
    The services over at True Airconditioning Services, are absolutely hassle free, and fell well within our budget. Even the air conditioning installation Adelaide process was easy and quick. We strongly recommend them.
    about 5 years ago
    Brian Hogg
    Very impressed with True Air Airconditioning Services. All guys were experienced and well educated. Would like to hire them again in future. Thanks a lot!
    over 3 years ago
