MLK Realty
Real Estate Agents in Lynnwood
Reviews (9)
    • "Making Dreams a Reality" is my main focus. 


    Going above and beyond for my clients while focusing on your wants and needs. 


    Your journey starts here.


    Assisting sellers and buyers with their real estate needs.

    Services
    • Contracts
    • Real Estate
    • Selling
    • Buying
    • Marketing
    Service areas
    • Lynnwwod
    • Everett
    • Seattle
    • Shoreline
    • Mountlake Terrace
    • Mill Creek
    • Edmonds
    • Kirkland
    • Bothell
    • Bellevue
    • Kent
    • Renton
    • Lynnwood
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Address
    19020 33RD AVE W., SUITE 300
    98036 Lynnwood
    United States
    +1-2064188978 www.MLKRealty.com

    Reviews

    Jake McGinnis
    over 2 years ago
    Diana Keophilavanh
    Matt did an exceptional job at selling my parents home and finding them a new one.
    over 2 years ago
    Christopher Flynn
    Matt worked tirelessly as our real estate agent and made sure we landed our dream home. He was always available whenever questions came up regarding the home buying process and was very prompt at alerting us to items we needed to complete. Would certainly work with him again. Much thanks.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 9 reviews
