Worldwide Holiday Store
Other Businesses in Milton,De
Reviews (8)
    • The internet changed the way everyone planned for their vacation as new travel booking platforms developed. People no longer had to rely on travel agents or airport ticket counters. Everyone was free to do as they pleased. However, customer service began to suffer as booking platforms emphasized tools over customer interaction and ultimately profits over people. Worldwide Holiday Store was founded with the goal to bring back the high-quality customer service of the pre-Internet days while maintaining the leveraging the power of the Internet to delivering incredible vacation values to our customers.

    Services
    Travel Agency
    Service areas
    Milton,DE
    Address
    Worldwide Holiday Store,1124 Broadkill Road Suite 350
    19968 Milton,De
    United States
    +1-3022735995 worldwideholidaystore.com

    Reviews

    John Daniels
    booked weekend getaway with wife, easy enough
    over 2 years ago
    Michelle Myers
    customer service was fantastic, i was able to book a vacation for my elderly mother to see her sister in Florida. very responsive.
    over 2 years ago
    Christy Hunt
    Fantastic website! Their customer service was amazing and can always be reached by live chat. Really friendly.
    over 2 years ago
