The internet changed the way everyone planned for their vacation as new travel booking platforms developed. People no longer had to rely on travel agents or airport ticket counters. Everyone was free to do as they pleased. However, customer service began to suffer as booking platforms emphasized tools over customer interaction and ultimately profits over people. Worldwide Holiday Store was founded with the goal to bring back the high-quality customer service of the pre-Internet days while maintaining the leveraging the power of the Internet to delivering incredible vacation values to our customers.