Perth House Cleaning
Building cleaning in 6000
    • Perth House Cleaning offers you cleaning services that are dependable, thorough and very affordable for homes, offices, rentals, end of lease cleaning, bond cleaning , windows cleaning(in/out) and more.

    All of our services are tailored to your unique needs and budget. We offer cleaning services from deep Spring cleans to 'just the basics', whatever you prefer or need.

    From spacious homes to small offices, we cover it all. Have a special schedule request? Give us a call. We are now accepting weekly, biweekly, monthly and special occasion clients. We have Saturday availability as well as regular weekdays.

    Give us a call on 0415 032 300

    Services
    • House cleaning perth
    • Vacate cleaning perth
    • Office cleaning perth
    Service areas
    Perth WA 6000
    Address
    Perth WA 6000
    Australia
    +61-415032300 perthhousecleaning.com.au
