Fantastic Services Brisbane
Other Businesses in Brisbane
    • Count on the Fantastic Pros for all home services!


    Fantastic Services Brisbane offers you professional approach and flexible options for a variety of home services. If you are looking for help with domestic cleaning, gardening or pest control, with just a phone call or several clicks you can get a Fantastic Pro do the job for you! Among our specialties are guaranteed end of lease cleaning, specialised carpet upholstery and oven cleaning, lawn mowing and maintenance, bed bugs treatment and rodent control. 

    Join our membership programme and get great deals and special discounts with Fantastic Club. You can also tailor your service and book easy online via the booking form on our website or the GoFantastic App.

    Services
    • Property Maintenance
    • Cleaning
    • Gardening
    • Pest Control
    Service areas
    Brisbane
    Address
    4006 Brisbane
    Australia
    +61-730883217 fantasticservicesgroup.com.au/brisbane
