Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Big Q junk Removal &amp; Hauling
General Contractors in Marina Del Rey, Ca
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • With over 25 years experience, we are experts at lifting and carrying all types of furniture and appliances. We are a hauling service you can trust and depend on for the removal of any unwanted items.
    Our junk pickup service ranges from single item pickups to our whole house trash removal service. Whether your items are curbside or in the basement, we’ve got you covered.

    Services
    • Haul away
    • Removal
    • Garbage
    • Trash
    Service areas
    Owner, Marina Del Rey, and CA
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    13476 Washington Blvd #8
    90292 Marina Del Rey, Ca
    United States
    +1-4242345691 big-q-junk-removal.business.site

    Reviews

    Mindie Partson
    They came to pick up boxes of trash. They were on time. they were fast doing the job!
    7 months ago
    Lancy herta
    They got rid of all the junk. It was a job well done. I highly recommend this company to all. Check them out
    8 months ago
    Jenna Baker
    They did a great job, came out and took all the junk. Did not leave anything behind Job well done
    9 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element