Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
US Chandelier
Lighting in Corona Del Mar, Ca
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete


    WELCOME TO

    THE ART STUDIO


    US CHANDELIER & LIGHTING


    US Chandelier has always been at the forefront of developing new techniques to master the art of creating what was originally requested by leading businessmen and the individual,


     Since then the company hasn’t stopped growing and indeed has served many of leading names in the bespoke chandelier business.


    Chandeliers:


    Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..


    Floor Lamps & Table Lamp:


    floor lamps combine beauty with function.  Choose your own style and shape. Crystals and shades can be configured depending on your preferences...


    Wall Lamps:


     Bring a delicate and charming touch to your room with any of our wall lamps. Here you can find lighting that does above and beyond: bronze, glass or crystal, with all colors and designs of shades..


    Furniture:


    to transform Your House into a Home. Check out our gorgeous leather and natural wood sofas and armchairs, marble and bronze tables. The best items to make your interior outstanding.


    Statues:


    Accessories perfectly tailored to your lifestyle. Make a statement with our beautiful bronze handmade statues.

    Services
    • chandelier
    • lighting
    • furniture
    • antique
    Service areas
    Corona Del Mar and CA
    Company awards
    • Corona Del Mar chamber of commerce
    Address
    2828 East Coast Hwy
    92625 Corona Del Mar, Ca
    United States
    +1-9495243140 www.uschandelier.com
    Legal disclosure

    Chandelier,crystals,pendant lamp,modern pendant lights,room chandelier,wall lamps,lamps,ceiling light,lighting crystal,shop light,ceiling pendant light,lights home,lights,chandelier near me,chandelier store,best lighting store,lighting showroom near me,lighting showrooms,light shops near me,chandelier for bedroom,crystal ceiling chandelier,modern crystal chandelier,lighting near me,a lighting store,chandelier stores near me,crystal lights,lighting shops near me,chandelier bedroom,chandelier lighting crystal,light for bedrooms,the lighting store,crystal chandelier,lighting crystals,modern lighting stores,iron chandeliers,chandeliers,chandelier,store chandelier,lighting store orange county,best lighting stores near me,lights chandeliers,light stores near me,Chandeliers Store,Stores Chandeliers,crystal chandelier stores near me,Newport beach lighting stores,lighting stores in Newport beach,lighting stores in Newport beach ca,lighting store in Corona Del Mar,bronze chandeliers,brass chandelier,wall lamps, floor lamps, table lamps,pendant chandeliers,chandeliers,crystal light,lighting fixture stores,stores lighting,store lighting,lighting for home,modern chandeliers,lighting fixture store near me,lighting stores, lighting shop, lighting store

    Reviews

    Mermaid Moments
    This is a dream come true store!!! We purchased three stunning crystal chandeliers (one small and two medium). They literally make our house. They’re so beautiful and everyone is so impressed when they see them and we couldn’t be happier. Dede is so helpful and kind.
    6 months ago
    Lola Gh21
    this place is really good I like the Chandelier there have good service and good price
    12 months ago
    syrianrose mysyria
    I love this place, they have a very beautiful collection, this place is a piece of art, not just any regular gallery,, the customer service is wonderful, very helpful and friendly,, all the best
    11 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element