US Chandelier has always been at the forefront of developing new techniques to master the art of creating what was originally requested by leading businessmen and the individual,





Since then the company hasn’t stopped growing and indeed has served many of leading names in the bespoke chandelier business.





Chandeliers:





Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..





Floor Lamps & Table Lamp:





floor lamps combine beauty with function. Choose your own style and shape. Crystals and shades can be configured depending on your preferences...





Wall Lamps:





Bring a delicate and charming touch to your room with any of our wall lamps. Here you can find lighting that does above and beyond: bronze, glass or crystal, with all colors and designs of shades..





Furniture:





to transform Your House into a Home. Check out our gorgeous leather and natural wood sofas and armchairs, marble and bronze tables. The best items to make your interior outstanding.





Statues:





Accessories perfectly tailored to your lifestyle. Make a statement with our beautiful bronze handmade statues.