WELCOME TO
THE ART STUDIO
US CHANDELIER & LIGHTING
US Chandelier has always been at the forefront of developing new techniques to master the art of creating what was originally requested by leading businessmen and the individual,
Since then the company hasn’t stopped growing and indeed has served many of leading names in the bespoke chandelier business.
Chandeliers:
Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..Unique crystal, handmade bronze and wooden chandeliers for the most sophisticated interiors, modern and classic design solutions. Crystals can be configured however you like. Add an exquisite lighting solution to any room in your Home..
Floor Lamps & Table Lamp:
floor lamps combine beauty with function. Choose your own style and shape. Crystals and shades can be configured depending on your preferences...
Wall Lamps:
Bring a delicate and charming touch to your room with any of our wall lamps. Here you can find lighting that does above and beyond: bronze, glass or crystal, with all colors and designs of shades..
Furniture:
to transform Your House into a Home. Check out our gorgeous leather and natural wood sofas and armchairs, marble and bronze tables. The best items to make your interior outstanding.
Statues:
Accessories perfectly tailored to your lifestyle. Make a statement with our beautiful bronze handmade statues.
- Services
- chandelier
- lighting
- furniture
- antique
- Service areas
- Corona Del Mar and CA
- Company awards
- Corona Del Mar chamber of commerce
- Address
-
2828 East Coast Hwy
92625 Corona Del Mar, Ca
United States
+1-9495243140 www.uschandelier.com
Chandelier,crystals,pendant lamp,modern pendant lights,room chandelier,wall lamps,lamps,ceiling light,lighting crystal,shop light,ceiling pendant light,lights home,lights,chandelier near me,chandelier store,best lighting store,lighting showroom near me,lighting showrooms,light shops near me,chandelier for bedroom,crystal ceiling chandelier,modern crystal chandelier,lighting near me,a lighting store,chandelier stores near me,crystal lights,lighting shops near me,chandelier bedroom,chandelier lighting crystal,light for bedrooms,the lighting store,crystal chandelier,lighting crystals,modern lighting stores,iron chandeliers,chandeliers,chandelier,store chandelier,lighting store orange county,best lighting stores near me,lights chandeliers,light stores near me,Chandeliers Store,Stores Chandeliers,crystal chandelier stores near me,Newport beach lighting stores,lighting stores in Newport beach,lighting stores in Newport beach ca,lighting store in Corona Del Mar,bronze chandeliers,brass chandelier,wall lamps, floor lamps, table lamps,pendant chandeliers,chandeliers,crystal light,lighting fixture stores,stores lighting,store lighting,lighting for home,modern chandeliers,lighting fixture store near me,lighting stores, lighting shop, lighting store