Mark &amp; Marjorie Allen
Online Shops in Laconia
Reviews (1)
    We are a one stop antique shop as well as an online gallery, best known for offering antique delft, antique brass and candlesticks made during 17th and 18th centuries to new collectors, museums, corporations and individual buyers. Our collection includes brass & iron products, ceramics, delftware, food choppers, furniture, miniatures and paintings. Providing best in class, quality and authentic antiques since 1968, our aim is to offer the largest and most comprehensive inventory of accent pieces all over the world.

    Services
    • Antique Shops
    • Antique Dutch Delftware
    • Antique Brass Candlesticks
    Service areas
    Laconia
    Address
    36 Endicott Street E
    03246 Laconia
    United States
    +1-6036448989 antiquedelft.com

    Reviews

    E Perkins
    3 months ago
