Solon Z and the Sapphires—Boston Wedding Band
    • Solon Z and the Sapphires is a Boston big band located in Brighton, MA providing special event entertainment, and Boston Wedding Entertainment in Boston, Cape Cod, Newport, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. Lead vocalist Solon Z is a Frank Sinatra impersonator long island and NJ, Boston and Vegas, and his Frank Sinatra impersonation style is considered the best in the world! Solon Z has performed all over the US and also private events in Monaco, Russia and the UK. Book the best Boston wedding band for your special day and corporate entertainment events, and be confident you will get the most unforgettable wedding reception entertainment that will make your party the most talked about of the decade! (617) 651-3434 or email: info@solonz.com.

    +1-6176513434 www.solonzandthesapphires.com

    Reviews

    nancy howard
    If you are looking for quality and talented and copperation, no other band can compare. When looking for my daughter's wedding I came across a you tube video of Zolon and the Sapphires. I knew as soon as we spoke on the phone he was the right person. Made the process easy and smooth. You will be 100 percent satisfied.
    about 3 years ago
    Dave Gilmartin
    Solon has an incredible voice. Hands down best Frank Sinatra impression I have seen. Boston Big band at its finest. Highly recommend!
    about 3 years ago
    Aaron De Roza
    Had a great experience with these guys. Coming from overseas and having experienced many weddings worldwide, I can say they are easily one of the best, if not the best Boston wedding band. Keep rocking!
    about 3 years ago
