Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
High Tech Appliance Service Toronto
Other Businesses in Scarborough
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We at High tech appliance are well-trained in offering value-added residential appliance repair services Toronto to our clients by making a fruitful organization with them all through the repair procedure. With a specialist group of experts, our organization helps residents with their home appliance repair, installation, and maintenance needs. We can supplant all machine parts, settle any issue and introduce both electric and gas appliances.

    Services
    Appliance Repair and Toronto
    Service areas
    Toronto and Scarborough
    Address
    80 Bridlegrove Dr Toronto, ON
    Toronto Scarborough
    Canada
    +1-6477874066 hightechappliance.ca
      Add SEO element