We at High tech appliance are well-trained in offering value-added residential appliance repair services Toronto to our clients by making a fruitful organization with them all through the repair procedure. With a specialist group of experts, our organization helps residents with their home appliance repair, installation, and maintenance needs. We can supplant all machine parts, settle any issue and introduce both electric and gas appliances.
- Services
- Appliance Repair and Toronto
- Service areas
- Toronto and Scarborough
- Address
-
80 Bridlegrove Dr Toronto, ON
Toronto Scarborough
Canada
+1-6477874066 hightechappliance.ca