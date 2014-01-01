American Legend Rider - Top Motorcycle Gear And Accessories - is the brainchild that stemmed from our infatuation with motorcycles and the biker life.

We started the company in 2014 with an aim to provide motorcycle enthusiasts as array of high-quality biker products — including apparel, protective gear, bags, and accessories.

We’ve supplied first-class motorcycle merchandise to over 50,000 men and women of all ages from all over the globe and we have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

We make sure that every item we ship out goes through a stringent quality-assurance process to ensure customer satisfaction.