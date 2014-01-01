Your browser is out-of-date.

American Legend Rider
Other Businesses in Flushing, Ny
Reviews (8)
    • American Legend Rider - Top Motorcycle Gear And Accessories - is the brainchild that stemmed from our infatuation with motorcycles and the biker life.
    We started the company in 2014 with an aim to provide motorcycle enthusiasts as array of high-quality biker products — including apparel, protective gear, bags, and accessories.

    We’ve supplied first-class motorcycle merchandise to over 50,000 men and women of all ages from all over the globe and we have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

    We make sure that every item we ship out goes through a stringent quality-assurance process to ensure customer satisfaction.

    Services
    • Motorcycle Shop
    • Motorcycle Accessories
    • Motorcycle Gear
    Service areas
    Flushing, NY, and Flushing, NY
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    144-42 Jewel Avenue
    11367 Flushing, Ny
    United States
    +1-8009136603 americanlegendrider.com

    Reviews

    Warren Gatch 2-7
    Wonderful client service! The fine art on the shirt was impeccable! The quality itself appears to be great. I sort of wish I had requested a marginally bigger size and hoard some, yet it's still great. I will order again ❤️️
    about 3 years ago
    John Belisle
    Good people selling good products. Some bad reviews complain about shipping delays during a pandemic, which obviously is beyond their control. I bought goggles from them and could not be happier. I tracked my order on USPS from Queens, NY to where I live. ALR had my order out the door quickly. USPS on the other hand... what can ya do? Solid Company from what I can see.
    about 1 year ago
    Damian Tatis
    They don’t answer my phone call I paid for fast shipping and my time still haven’t arrived , I’m really upset I just ordered a cover for my ride ,
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
