Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garage Door Repair Plano
Garage Doors in Plano
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Garage Door Repair Frisco is a local business that will service all your garage door repair needs. We have serviced the community for many years and have experienced technicians to fix all garage door repairs. Our services include garage door installation and repair, garage door maintenance, commercial garage door repair services, garage door roller replacement, garage door opener repair, and more. Our professional technicians will quickly diagnose the situation and give the best and most affordable service in Plano, Texas. Our service area includes all of Plano, Dallas, Carrollton, and the surrounding suburbs. We have immediate response times and offer free quotes on your garage door repairs. For more information, call us at 469-436-4137.

    Services
    • Garage Door Repair Plano
    • garage door repair near me
    Service areas
    Plano
    Address
    2121 W Spring Creek Pkwy #266
    75023 Plano
    United States
    +1-4694364137 www.localgaragedoorrepairplano.com

    Reviews

    William Schwartz
    Metro Garage Door Repair is the best in Plano! I'm so glad that my friend told me about them because they really took care of us. The technician assigned to fix our garage door also happened to be super nice and friendly, which makes a huge difference when you're dealing with something as stressful as this - thank goodness for these guys!
    3 months ago
    Paul Small
    Metro Garage Door Repair's service was quick and affordable. Jonathan and his team came out to fix our garage door and knew exactly what the problem was after looking at it, which made me feel like they really cared about their work. Indeed the best garage door repair company in Plano.
    3 months ago
    Robert Wheelock
    I want to express my sincere appreciation for Eddie and Metro Garage Repair. I had a small emergency repair and I called him at the end of business right before an expected snow and ice storm. Eddie came out within the hour, and had my garage door issue fixed and repaired in less than 30 minutes, all for a very reasonable price. Thank you so much Eddie!
    4 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
      Add SEO element