Garage Door Repair Katy
Garage Doors in Katy, Tx
Reviews (24)
    • Garage Door Repair Katy is a local business that provides professional services and the best prices in Katy, Texas. Our services include garage door installation and repair, garage door maintenance, residential and commercial garage door repair services, garage door roller replacement, garage door opener repair, and more. Our skilled technicians will quickly examine the situation and offer the most affordable prices in Katy, Texas. We have quick response times and offer free quotes on your garage door repairs. For more information on our services please contact us at 346-258-5100 or visit our website for more information on our services.

    Services
    • garage door repair katy
    • garage door repair near me
    Service areas
    Katy, TX
    Address
    535 E Fernhurst Dr #100
    77450 Katy, Tx
    United States
    +1-3462585100 www.bestgaragedoorrepairkaty.com

    Reviews

    Wondrous Transformation
    I called yesterday looking for someone to repair my garage frame. The service was exceptional during booking and everything was clearly explained to me. I felt so comfortable I approved the work without being home. Morton came within 20 minutes of the scheduled 2-4 window and reassured me that he could do the work. The quote I was given was almost exactly the amount I anticipated having to pay so I was glad about that. My garage is fixed and I am happy!
    7 months ago
    Britiany Adams
    The employees at Ohana Garage Doors are extremely knowledgeable and great at what they do! They were able to meet my scheduling needs and have a service person at my house within 24hrs of making the call. Dustin arrived promptly and was able to help me not only understand the problem but also choose an option that made sense for me. I’d recommend there services to anyone with garage door problems.
    3 months ago
    Brenda Odell
    Truly came to my rescue with a new garage door opener at the new house I'm moving into. Maureen and Mark were wonderful and responsive. My Installer, Dustin was proficient and friendly. I feel very lucky to have found Ohana Garage Door!
    4 months ago
