Maui Home Remodeling
General Contractors in Makawao, Hawaii
Reviews (4)
    • We build homes to last. If you're looking for Maui remodeling contractors, construction companies, handyman services or a kitchen remodel contractor we can handle it. Our favorite is to do a complete master bathroom remodel. We are the best of the home improvement companies. We are a general contractor that can handle a basement too.

    Services
    • maui remodeling contractors
    • maui construction companies
    • handyman services
    • kitchen remodel
    • home remodeling
    • Contractor
    • building contractors
    • basement remodeling
    • bathroom contractors
    • kitchen contractors
    • kitchen remodeling contractors
    • complete bathroom remodel
    • master bathroom remodel
    • find a general contractor
    • home improvement companies
    Service areas
    Makawao, Hawaii
    Address
    140 Kaupea St.
    96768 Makawao, Hawaii
    United States
    +1-8082806755 www.mauihomeremodeling.net

    Reviews

    Nisryne Azatour
    I first reached out to Alex over the phone and instantly found him to be friendly and professional with excellent communication skills which is very important when dealing with construction companies. Alex did an outstanding job and did an excellent craftsmanship. He has got an eye for details and at the same time he’s very efficient whilst delivering the highest quality of work. Also, he is very aware to the state building codes and is upfront with his fair prices. I highly recommend you to hire him for any home improvements and remodeling projects you need done. I’m definitely using Alex for all my future project after this experience! He is a true artist; creative, gifted, has integrity and surly is talented. Thank you, Alex!! Don’t get too busy for me:)
    about 1 year ago
    Freedom Fishing Network
    A friend encouraged me to buy a new jacuzzi from Costco, since mine had stopped working. I had been super hesitant, because the old one was incased in a gorgeous nail-less deck that had built only a couple years before by a different contractor, and I had my doubts that my deck would look as great as it already did.. She assured me she had the person for the job, so I trusted her and went ahead with the purchase. Once my jacuzzi was only a couple weeks from arriving, I started to get nervous about how this was going to happen, as my property is on a hill, and I knew I would be traveling while some of this would be happening, so I couldn’t keep tabs on what was happening personally. I have used some Maui contractors in the past, that have left a bad impression. Alex did a seamless job, from hiring the crane to take the old one out and put the new one in, to setting up the new one to run perfectly and refitting my beautiful deck around it. I am so happy with my decision to do this whole project!
    about 3 years ago
    Luis Torres
    I was looking for a handyman in Maui for some repairs in my kitchen. It was nice because Alex got back to me right away, where other Maui remodeling contractors did not. Because I felt I could trust Alex and his expertise, we ended up with a complete kitchen remodel that was amazing. I decided to let go of those old appliances that were barely working anymore, and increase the value of my property by doing the same with the cabinets & countertops. It was the best thing I have done for myself in a long time. I highly recommend him!
    about 3 years ago
