I don't take away stars because you can't... they are the worst of the worst: not very serious, bad professionals and without organization... 9 months to finish a kitchen that finally ended when, after our innumerable complaints and those of others affected the Leroy merlin hired other editors RUN AWAY FROM THEM!
Han sido los montadores de nuestra cocina de Leroy Merlin y todo perfecto. Las personas que estuvieron en mi casa fueron rápidos y limpios, la verdad que recomiendo a esta empresa pra los montajes.
They assembled the living room furniture and the sofa in my house and everything was perfect, not a single complaint, highly recommended.