B2D Services
Moving companies in Madrid
Reviews (16)
    • Services
    • Ultima Milla
    • Montaje muebles
    • Instalación Cocinas
    • Montaje mamparas
    • Montaje baños
    • Transporte muebles
    Service areas
    Madrid
    Address
    Avda Fuente Nueva 12A
    28703 Madrid
    Spain
    +34-912844907 b2dservices.com

    Reviews

    Concha
    I don't take away stars because you can't... they are the worst of the worst: not very serious, bad professionals and without organization... 9 months to finish a kitchen that finally ended when, after our innumerable complaints and those of others affected the Leroy merlin hired other editors RUN AWAY FROM THEM!
    3 months ago
    Jesus Coronas
    Han sido los montadores de nuestra cocina de Leroy Merlin y todo perfecto. Las personas que estuvieron en mi casa fueron rápidos y limpios, la verdad que recomiendo a esta empresa pra los montajes.
    2 months ago
    Chema Casol
    They assembled the living room furniture and the sofa in my house and everything was perfect, not a single complaint, highly recommended.
    about 2 months ago
