Veteran Garage Door Repair
Garage Doors in Garland, Texas
Reviews (29)
    • Veteran Garage Door Repair never charges a drive up/service fee and provides free estimates. Veteran Garage Door is committed to providing the highest level of customer service possible. Our dedicated team is here to provide you with the level of service you deserve at the best price using only the highest quality products available. Call us now for garage door repair, service & installation.

    Services
    • Garage door repair
    • Garage door repair Garland
    • Garage door repair Garland TX
    • Garage door spring
    • Torsion spring
    • Garage door repair Mesquite
    • Garage door repair Rowlett
    • Garage door repair Sachse
    • Garage door opener
    Service areas
    Garland, Texas
    Address
    629 W Centerville Rd #211A
    75041 Garland, Texas
    United States
    +1-9723255984 veterangaragedoor.com/our-service-area/garage-door-repair-garland-tx

    Reviews

    letter Mixy
    Called in the morning and Derik was at my house by 2:00 the same day. Great service and he was amazing. He answered all my questions and fixed our garage door right away at a reasonable price. One of our cables snapped and he knew exactly what to do. He was extremely efficient, friendly, and highly recommend him to everyone. I would strongly recommend Veteran Garage Door Repair to anyone!
    3 months ago
    Charles Christian
    Service was A-1, the technician was right on time and very pleasant to talk with and understand. He answered all my questions and made recommendations for repair and pointed out some safety issues that were taken care of. After repairs were completed the area was cleaned and made sure I was satisfied and had no further questions before leaving. Would definitely use tVeteran Garage Door Repair again.
    3 months ago
    Lena Alma
    Tech was great! He was there early, explained things thoroughly, was extremely professional and knowledgeable! What more could you ask for? I had the need for an urgent repair. I called at 8am and he was at my house and the repairs were done by 12:15! Can't beat it!
    2 months ago
