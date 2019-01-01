Your browser is out-of-date.

Litbed bedding company UAB Bärenschlaf-International(R)
Furniture & Accessories in Vievis, Lithuania
    Dear madams and sirs,


    we like to be your preferred supplier and partner for bedding products

    .We are manufacturer/producer of high quality branded boxspringbeds,

    mattresses, slatted bed bases of our brand Bärenschlaf-International®

    . We are specialized in the production of  hotelbeds , boxspringbeds,mattresses,slatted bed bases ,

    motorized adjustable beds and motorized adjustable bed bases

    for the international hotel-/contract market and retailors wich take care for selling

    our products – produced according the highest german quality –standards  We are proud to inform you , that we are active since the year 1920 we in the international

    CONTRACT markets . Our Bärenschlaf-International®

    branded products are well known  for being

    creative product solution in  luxury and highest quality

    Here you find a small power – point – presentation of our company and our activities by clicking these links

    Baerenschlaf-International-company-presentation-2019.ppt


    IMPRESSIONS-HOTEL-NETWORK-MEETING-2019-2018-Baerenschlaf-International-incl-HOTEL-COMPETENCE-CENTRE-PRESENTATION-2019.ppt


    HCC-Baerenschlaf-International-HOTEL-COMPETENCE-CENTRE-PRESENTATION-2019.ppt

    Best wishes HOLGER KLUTE EMAIL holger@litbed.lt


    Services
    • MATTRESSES BOXSPRINGBEDS HOTELBEDS BEDDING SLATTED BED BASES INTERIOUR HOTELROOMS
    • BOXSPRINGBEDS
    • HOTELBEDS
    • MATTRESSES
    • SLATTED BED BASES
    • HOTEL PLANING
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • INTERIOR PLANING
    • DUVETS and PILLOWS
    • HOTEL BEDDING
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • FURNITURE
    Service areas
    Vievis and Vievis, Lithuania
    Company awards
    alot awards during our 100 year company history
    Address
    Geliu gatve 27
    21366 Vievis, Lithuania
    Lithuania
    +370-68337790 www.baerenschlaf.de
     LINKS Baerenschlaf-International-company-presentation-2019.ppt


    IMPRESSIONS-HOTEL-NETWORK-MEETING-2019-2018-Baerenschlaf-International-incl-HOTEL-COMPETENCE-CENTRE-PRESENTATION-2019.ppt


    HCC-Baerenschlaf-International-HOTEL-COMPETENCE-CENTRE-PRESENTATION-2019.ppt

