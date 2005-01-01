Your browser is out-of-date.

Pyramid Lawn Services
Gardeners in Jacksonville
Reviews (6)
Services

  • Lawn Care
  • Landscaping
  • Tree Services
  • Groundskeeping
    Pyramid offers premium lawn care in Jacksonville, FL and nearby areas since 2005.

    We are not just your regular mow guys, all of our lawn care maintenance programs include mowing, edging, weed eating, trimming and blowing. Depending on your need you can schedule with us weekly or bi-weekly lawn maintenance visits, consider us even if you just need a one time grass mowing.

    Our coverage area includes most of the First Coast; from Fernandina Beach all the way down to St. Augustine Beach. Or if you are located in or between Middleburg and "The Beaches". We have clients all over the Northeast Florida region.

    One of our most requested services is landscaping in Jacksonville, our team of experts is always ready to help you with a landscape renovation, replace sod on your yard or built a new landscape. Next time you need to build a dry river bed or any other landscaping project you are interested in give us a call or send us a message, we will be more than happy to give you a free consult.

    Additionally to landscaping and lawn care we offer tree services in Jacksonville, that go from tree care to tree removal. If you need help with a hazardous tree or want to remove an old tree stump contact us now.

    We also offer commercial landscape maintenance to properties from our clients in Northeast Florida. Clients like local family own business, nation wide franchises, Property Managers and Real Estate Companies.

    Communities and HOA benefit from our lawn care maintenance services, we maintain neighborhoods green areas and common areas on weekly basis.

    Pyramid Lawn Services is your number one service provider for landscaping, tree and lawn care in Jax and nearby areas, so if you have a project you think we can assist you contact us and one of our representatives will be ready to help you.

    Service areas
    Jacksonville and FL
    Company awards
    2018 Best Lawn Care Service Provider in Jacksonville, FL by HomeGuide
    Address
    3717 Blanding Blvd
    32210 Jacksonville
    United States
    +1-9046385801 pyramidlawnservices.com/service/lawn-care

    Reviews

    Kirsten McGuire
    My review comes only after my first service. This company was the only one who answered their phone from the 20+ companies I called. They also get back to you very quickly if you have to leave a voicemail. They spent at least an hour doing my yard. I was so happy because I felt that they took the time to do it as if we did it ourselves- which is hard now that my husband is deployed. They even took the time to clean up my shrubs and palm tree out front. I look forward to using this company from here on out!
    12 months ago
    Margaret Burgess
    Jose and his team of "Yard Elf's" do an outstanding job. They are so very accommodating to every request and they bend over backwards to please you. Customer Service at it's BEST!
    over 3 years ago
    Chad Woods
    Pyramid did an awesome job finishing the Sod at my home. I had a previous installer walk off the job not even half way through after having some kind of breakdown. I had two and a half pallets of sod just sitting in my driveway. I wasn't sure what to do and called around. Jose was not only professional but was able to get to my house in an hour and finish the work. He understood the situation and was able to fit my job in around other work. He also didn't try to price gouge me or take advantage of the situation. I will definitely refer Pyramid and Jose to any one and will definitely use them again in the future. Oh, and it turned out great!
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
