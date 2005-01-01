Pyramid offers premium lawn care in Jacksonville, FL and nearby areas since 2005.

We are not just your regular mow guys, all of our lawn care maintenance programs include mowing, edging, weed eating, trimming and blowing. Depending on your need you can schedule with us weekly or bi-weekly lawn maintenance visits, consider us even if you just need a one time grass mowing.

Our coverage area includes most of the First Coast; from Fernandina Beach all the way down to St. Augustine Beach. Or if you are located in or between Middleburg and "The Beaches". We have clients all over the Northeast Florida region.

One of our most requested services is landscaping in Jacksonville, our team of experts is always ready to help you with a landscape renovation, replace sod on your yard or built a new landscape. Next time you need to build a dry river bed or any other landscaping project you are interested in give us a call or send us a message, we will be more than happy to give you a free consult.

Additionally to landscaping and lawn care we offer tree services in Jacksonville, that go from tree care to tree removal. If you need help with a hazardous tree or want to remove an old tree stump contact us now.

We also offer commercial landscape maintenance to properties from our clients in Northeast Florida. Clients like local family own business, nation wide franchises, Property Managers and Real Estate Companies.

Communities and HOA benefit from our lawn care maintenance services, we maintain neighborhoods green areas and common areas on weekly basis.

Pyramid Lawn Services is your number one service provider for landscaping, tree and lawn care in Jax and nearby areas, so if you have a project you think we can assist you contact us and one of our representatives will be ready to help you.