Weather Makers L I—Central Air Conditioning Repair Long Island
Other Businesses in Long Island
    • Weather Makers L I is a well-established air conditioning companies and known for the best air conditioning repair Long Island. Getting a central air conditioning system installed in your long island home is more than just getting ductwork in every room and we at weather Makers L i will provide excellent central air installation and repair services with over 20 years of air conditioning experience in the Long Island area.

    Services
    • Air Conditioning Repair
    • Long Island
    Service areas
    Long Island
    Address
    92-22 215th St, Queens Village, NY
    11428 Long Island
    United States
    +1-2127396817 www.weathermakersli.com/air-conditioning-repair-long-island.html

    Reviews

    hamza paracha
    I was very impressed with the level of service from them. Everyone I dealt with was friendly and knowledgeable. They helped me find the best furnace for my needs and budget. I recommend The HVAC Service!
    about 1 year ago
    Bilal Qureshi
    Company was amazing. They responded to all my questions promptly and described all installation options. He installed our new hvac unit quickly and did a great job. Couldn’t be happier
    about 1 year ago
    Aqeel Ur Rehman
    Technician arrived at my place for maintenence of my furnace. I had not encountered such knowledgeable person before. He was well equipped and technically sound. I enjoyed conversation with him while he worked. This company has the best men at work. Must try
    about 1 year ago
