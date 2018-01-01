Your browser is out-of-date.

Amarand Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Alicante
    Amarand Design is an Interior Design studio based in Alicante, Spain. The principal activity of the studio is the Interior Architecture/Design and Decoration of residences and boutique businesses such as hotels, restaurants, retail stores and offices. The studio also collaborates with developers in designing the interiors of their new-builds for sale.

    Creating emotions through interior architecture and decoration, with a style that withstands the passing of time, lies at the heart of our work. Warmth and elegance in the design and a special sensitivity to the functionality of the spaces are other characteristics that define us. In addition to these, a close and attentive relationship with our clients makes it possible to design spaces that truly reflect them, or in the case of businesses that are a reflection of their brand.

    We work with a team of highly qualified professionals in their field, such as architects, builders, project managers, artisans, branding consultants, etc., each one of them characterized by a strong work ethic and talent. With expertise in all these areas, we deliver high quality, beautiful and unique projects that exceed our client’s expectations.

    Calle Italia 24
    03003 Alicante
    Spain
    We had a great experience working with Amarand Design team. They were very attentive to our needs and to our lifestyle and helped us envision how the apartment would look like. They work with professionalism and care and transformed our apartment from a dull, dark, chopped up, with dysfunctional rooms into a luxurious, bright, open concept, beautiful and very functional flat. Every inch was used properly to bring this apartment up to the highest living standards and Thea had the vision of how to transform this flat from the start. Everything fits perfectly like a glove. The furniture was selected very carefully to match with one another. The canopy bed was the perfect choice and fit perfectly in the small room section. The sofa bed was custom made. The mirrors, the pot lights and the chandelier bring so much brightness and are very uplifting. Highly recommended
    Project date: August 2018
    We are very happy to have chosen to work with Amarand Design in refurbishing and designing our apartment. As a foreigner, buying and refurbishing property in Spain can be quite daunting, but thanks to Thea’s guidance and help throughout the design process it turned out to be pretty straightforward and stress-free. The team at Amarand Design are trustworthy and reliable professionals who pulled out all the stops to finish our project on time. We absolutely love the design of our apartment, it’s beautiful, elegant and luxurious and we feel very special when we are there. It has been a worthwhile investment both in terms of the enjoyment we get when we stay there and the income generated as a holiday rental apartment which has exceeded our expectations. Thanks again Adam and Karolina
    Project date: June 2018
