ARCHISTRY design& research office is a diverse design studio based in Beijing, China. It provides overall services of international planning, architecture, interiors, lighting, landscapes, exhibitions, graphic and product design.

The special reason for locating in Qianmen is that Beijing is a city at the forefront of the world with great history, ARCHISTRY design& research office at the center of this multi-element and contradiction can easily invite integrating local culture, city and historical background as pioneering design inspirations. Considering our recent construction-related issues, approaching beyond the delimitation of traditional design, we are trying to challenge and interpret the traditional boundaries of architecture in other complementary ways.

ARCHISTRY design& research office always focus on the main business of architectural space design integration since its establishment, and has maintained good cooperative relations with many cultures, art teams and institutions. It turns out to be committed to providing high quality design services to the public, and we gradually formed our core concept of “products serve society, design create values”

ARCHISTRY design& research office has been implementing transitions between physical and virtual design, and try to delimit the definition between numbers and values. The ideas are through space planning to correspond construction motivation, through actual design to meet the needs of use, through building scenes to create expression of creative concepts. With current projects are basically located in northern China and parts of European countries, we have employees from different places of different cultures, this uniqueness of the team enhances an essential design philosophy: the concept of globalization combines diversified and overlapping designing to create a new architectural paradigm.

The works have already won The Architecture Masterprize（Interior Design－Public Space category）Honorable Mention,FRAME longlist,Capital City Planning and Architectural Design Excellence Award, China Habitat Model Evaluation Planning Gold Award, the National Excellent Engineering Survey and Design Industry Award, Double Festival Double Cup Program Gold Award, the US Interior Design Award for Best Design, and Asia Pacific Interior Design Silver Award as well as many awards in and aboard. These works have also been reported by American Better Homes & Gardens, Arquitectura Viva of Italy, Frame of the Netherlands, AD, Architectural Creation, Ruili Space, and Dezeen. Once we were named as AD and DESIGN SHANGHAI (2015) China Design Innovation, Beijing International Design Week 751D outstanding designers, being selected as the author of Poly International Design Auction.

ARCHISTRY design& research office believes that one of the ultimate goals is to expand boundaries and bring tremendous opportunities to designing and researches. However, this prosperity is not just about design and research, with the rise of design and research comes from new experiences, new environments, new issues, new observations, new opportunities and imaginations that are constantly inspired and shared with others.