Hunter Waterproofing Specialists
General Contractors in Merrylands, New South Wales
    • Hunter Waterproofing Specialists -Exceeding Australian Standards in Waterproofing. Hunter Waterproofing Specialists is a fully qualified and licensed company with over 15 years experience. Specializing in Waterproofing Membranes and Silicone/Caulking services for Bathrooms,Laundries,Toilets,Balconies,Planter Boxes,Patio Areas,Retaining Walls & Rooftops throughout the Sydney metropolitan area. Waterproofing is generally only 1.2% of construction but it's the cause of approximately 80% of home complaints. Waterproofing applications fail from lack of waterproofing and/or a waterproofing related Issues. So why not do it right the first time with Hunter Waterproofing Specialists?

    Services
    • waterproofing
    • waterproofer
    • bathroom waterproofing
    • balcony waterproofing
    • roof waterproofing
    • retainer wall waterproofing
    • laundry waterproofing
    • shower waterproofing
    • waterproofing company
    • waterproofing contractors
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Merrylands and New South Wales
    Address
    83 Lisgar St
    2161 Merrylands, New South Wales
    Australia
    +61-450345400 www.hunterwaterproofingspecialists.com.au
