LSAR Tech is one leading the best VoIP System
& Cloud PBX provider for the small business. We have a several features like Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking. Let us discover the detail of VOIP systems. VoIP can convert a conventional internet connection where free phone calls can be placed. VoIP system also permits you to make both landline & phone calls. It has also a feature that you call from computer to computer calls where both parties can speak through a computer’s microphone or her into the computer speaker or telephones.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
17 Ensign House, Admirals Way, Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf,
E14 9XQ London
United Kingdom
+44-2071602111 lsar.tech