LSAR Tech is one leading the best VoIP System

& Cloud PBX provider for the small business. We have a several features like Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking. Let us discover the detail of VOIP systems. VoIP can convert a conventional internet connection where free phone calls can be placed. VoIP system also permits you to make both landline & phone calls. It has also a feature that you call from computer to computer calls where both parties can speak through a computer’s microphone or her into the computer speaker or telephones.