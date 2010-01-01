Your browser is out-of-date.

Sharetrade Artificial Plant Manufacturer Co., Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Xiamen
    • Sharetrade Artificial Plant Manufacturer Co., Ltd is a specialized artificial plants and flowers manufacturer in China. It is founded in 2010. With 8 years effort and development, it has grown into a famous company in China.  Our designer and craftsmen specialize in creating the most realistic, durable artificial trees and flowers in the industry.

    We continuously create new artificial plants or silk flowers for our customers domestic and abroad such as silk flower, plastic leaves, bonsai trees, artificial olive trees, artificial fern and so on. You can see these new artificial plants updating on our website: http://www.startificialplant.com.

    Services
    artificial plant
    Service areas
    Xiamen
    Address
    361000 Xiamen
    China
    +86-5922205197 www.startificialplant.com
