Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Southern Touch Lawn and Landscaping LLC
Landscape Designers in Appomattox,Va
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a full service lawn care and landscaping company in Central Virginia servicing Appomattox, Concord, Rustburg and Lynchburg including Boonesboro and Forest. We can design a complete landscaping design or hardscaping design and then bring it to life! We also do leaf removal, snow removal and gravel hauling. Call today for a FREE estimate!

    Services
    Landscaper, Landscape Designer, and Lawn Care Service
    Service areas
    Owner and Appomattox,VA
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    8015 Oakville Rd.
    24522 Appomattox,Va
    United States
    +1-4348415915 www.southerntouchlawnandlandscaping.com

    Reviews

    Hallie Moorman
    Brandon and his crew did an amazing job on our front retaining wall garden bed and back patio with fire pit! It took them a while longer to get started than originally predicted due to other jobs, but they made up for it with some free mulch beds and refreshing existing beds. I can tell they don't cut corners and make sure they do the job right. Brandon will work with your budget and offer his professional and honest opinions. We could not be happier with the final product. Thank you for giving our family something to enjoy for many years to come!!
    9 months ago
    Cliff Metcalf
    Just finished up a pretty extensive edging replacement and installed two new beds for us. So pleased that we have them coming back for another job!!!!
    over 3 years ago
    Ginger Alvarez
    We looked at several Lynchburg landscapers before settling on Southern Touch. These guys knew what they were doing and cleaned up after themselves so we didn't have clippings all over the driveway like previous companies we'd tried. If you're wanting landscaping in the are, call Southern Touch!
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element