Bunja Maintenance and Painting Services
Painters in Reservoir
Reviews (11)
Services

  • Maintenance & Painting Services
    • Family owned and operated, we perform all levels of renovations, remodelling and repairs. We offer start-to-finish solutions for every project. 

    We offer obligation-free consultations where one of our consultants will visit you at your residence to discuss ideas or plans for your space and see your property in its current state. Time, budget, materials and use will all be discussed until a satisfactory plan has been worked out.

    Bunja's Renovation, Maintenance & Painting Services * Property Project Management * * Commercial & Home Renovations, Alterations & Repairs * Bathroom Renovations En-suite Renovations Kitchen Renovations Laundry Renovations Home Alterations & Repairs Bathroom Repairs Wall Framing Furniture Restoration Flat Pack Assembly Kitchen Installation Door Installation Wardrobe Installation and General Carpentry * Commercial & Residential Property Painting * Interior Painting Exterior Painting Graffiti Removal * Property Maintenance * Gardening & Maintenance High Pressure Cleaning Plaster Repairs Fencing Repairs General Handyman Services

    Service areas
    Reservoir
    Address
    15 Tracey Street
    3073 Reservoir
    Australia
    +61-407843386 www.bunjagroup.com.au

    Reviews

    Hadassah Minney
    These guys were great. They recently painted our house that we are going to sell. Rob provides great advice, showed up on time and got the job done without an issue. Highly recommend and will be using again.
    9 months ago
    Young Lucille
    Great job from Bunja! Rob and Vince were very helpful, and everything went as scheduled. The house looks great, and I would recommend them to anyone needing their house painted!
    9 months ago
    Owen Lester
    Bunja did an amazing job on my kitchen and everything was done to a really high spec. I did a lot of research before I invested and picked them as I felt we would have the best working relationship, no question was too annoying for them and they made me feel incredibly at ease. If I need to go another renovation or painting, I Would definitely use them again!
    9 months ago
