Bettertex Inteiors
Windows in New York, Ny
Reviews (8)
    ETTERTEX Interiors is proud to be serving NYC for over 20 years. Our skilled andexperienced craftsmanship in theupholstery, custom slipcovers, window treatment, re-upholstery, re-finishing, motorized shades, custom pillows, cushions, and custom upholstered,furniture industries, makes us a premier choice for Architects and Designers in New York's,fascinating Circle.

    Services
    • upholstery nyc
    • re-upholstery
    • draperies
    • custom drapery
    • custom shades
    • slipcovers
    • custom pillows
    • custom headboards
    Service areas
    New York, NY
    Address
    450 Broadway, Lower Level
    10013 New York, Ny
    United States
    +1-2124313373 www.bettertex.com

    Reviews

    JOSEPH SCHNEIDER
    Very rude and horrible experience! Staff was not professional. Would not recommend shopping with them in the future.
    5 months ago
    Mahmoud Agha
    I found Bettertex during surfing the internet. I contacted them via email with a picture of the swing chair that needed to be reupholstered. Albert sent me immediately a quote with a recommendation to select materials from their show room. At the show room I met Jack who was very helpful in picking the material without any salesman’s pressure. The old chair was picked up from our apartment as scheduled. The newly upholstered chair was delivered on time. The workmanship is excellent, the price is very reasonable. I highly recommend Bettertex for your next project.
    about 1 year ago
    Torricel Angelo
    I Bought into bettertex two goose down feather insert size 24x24 and two yards of emboss 100% navy silk to have two custom made pillows constructed. I made the arrangements with the design professional Jack the return pickup time was swift and the custom made outcome of the two pillows are breathtakingly beautiful meeting all my request and my expectation. I look forward to a continuing client/design ventures with bettertex. Torricel Angelo Newyork city Nam myoho renge kyo
    about 1 year ago
