Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PSI Fasteners
Home Appliances in Oklahoma City
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • PSI Fasteners LLC, is a stocking, full line wholesale distributor of standard and special fasteners, Anchor Bolts, Structural bolts, Adhesives, Sealants, PVC pipe and fittings, Water works bolt kits, Gaskets & much more. We stock or have access for immediate delivery the complete line of Commercial Fasteners in Inch & Metric Sizes. Our parts are available in: Steel, Stainless Steel, Brass, Aluminum, Bronze, Ferrous & Nylon. If we do not currently stock what you use and would like us to, call us and let us know about your apllications and usages.

    Services
    • Hardware store
    • commercial fasteners
    • structural boltsets
    • psi oklahoma city
    Service areas
    Oklahoma City and OK
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    1210 N Council Rd # C
    73127 Oklahoma City
    United States
    +1-4057820380 psifasteners.com

    Reviews

    Erasmo Sanchez
    over 3 years ago
    Cody Williams
    about 2 years ago
    Stephen Robinson
    Work there.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element