Serving the solar industry for over 14 years, NABCEP installer certified, and a passion for creating great teams, Synergy Power sees the true value of energy. We all need better energy, whether it’s as simple as turning off the lights or giving a team member the spotlight. Energy should be used where it matters most.

We are a company offering solar energy solutions such as solar panels, solar roof tiles, solar panel maintenance, and solar panel installation for both residential and commercial customers in Livermore, Concord, Stockton, Manteca, Oakdale, Lodi, and the surrounding areas of California.