Synergy Power
Solar Energy Contractors in Livermore, California
Reviews
    • Serving the solar industry for over 14 years, NABCEP installer certified, and a passion for creating great teams, Synergy Power sees the true value of energy. We all need better energy, whether it’s as simple as turning off the lights or giving a team member the spotlight. Energy should be used where it matters most.
    We are a company offering solar energy solutions such as solar panels, solar roof tiles, solar panel maintenance, and solar panel installation for both residential and commercial customers in Livermore, Concord, Stockton, Manteca, Oakdale, Lodi, and the surrounding areas of California.

    Service areas
    Livermore, California
    Address
    962 Sunset Drive
    94551 Livermore, California
    United States
    +1-8664479637 synergypower.com

    edward mandel
    So happy with my solar panels and regretted why I waited so long to get one. Also, the installation was done with professional individuals and the transition powering it up with PG&E was smooth. Probably will order more panels once I my EV truck arrives. Saving money on my bills now...thank you!
    4 months ago
    Donald Carter
    Synergy was prompt and efficient. The communication was excellent and they did exactly what they promised when they promised. Everyone I worked with was friendly. In particular the installers went beyond the call of duty to make our installation perfect. it's the little things that make you feel special.
    5 months ago
    George Davis
    Working with Synergy Power was a great experience. They delivered on every commitment and made sure that I understood the process. The installation was very professional as was their installers. It is clear that this company has quality people top to bottom and it shows in their customer service. I would whole heartily recommend that anyone who is looking for a solar installation to put Synergy Power in the top of the list. George Davis
    5 months ago
