UA SERVICE
Other Businesses in Bangalore
    • Best Ac service in Bangalore

    UA Service is one of the leading home appliance repair and Service providers in Bangalore.We are committed to solving any home appliance problems that a customer faces at any given time.Our Experts are More perseverance,dedication,commitment and uncompromising to resolve a problem and offer only top-notch services,we aim to achieve the ultimate in customer delight.Whether Customer are looking for Professional expert for services related to their Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Water Purifier, Washing Machines,Geyser and Microwave oven.UA SERVICE offers a Best Quality Ontime Service and repair for home appliances with Genuine Spare Parts.We Know your Expectations."We always Belive that a Best Service Should Come At a Best Price."

    Services
    • Ac service
    • washing machine service
    • refrigerator service
    • spare parts
    Service areas
    Bangalore and marathahalli
    Address
    No 353,Aswath Nagar,Marathahalli
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8880044403 universalairconditioner.com
