Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Floor Sanding And Polishing Melbourne | Doncasters Floors Pty Ltd
Flooring in Doncaster Doncaster East
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Keeping the floors of a home in a perfect condition is the responsibility of every home owner. It’s very important to hire an efficient service for your timber floor sanding and polishing in Melbourne, like Doncaster Floors. We take pride in our customer service, and make sure that each of our clients have a big smile after we are done. We offer various services like floor sanding, staining, lime white wash, colouring, and various finishes like -- oil base, water base, hard wax etc. So, no matter what you are looking for in this department, you are covered. So, call us or visit our store! Even if you aren’t sure what your floor exactly needs, just reach us – we are always happy to help!

    Services
    • Floor Sanding And Polishing
    • Timber Floor Stain
    • Lime Wash Floors
    Service areas
    • Melbourne
    • Doncaster Doncaster East
    Address
    4 Ravenswood Ct
    3108 Doncaster Doncaster East
    Australia
    +61-411637123 doncasterfloors.com.au
      Add SEO element