Bargain Moving Company Nashville
Moving companies in Nashville
Reviews (11)
    • We are Bargain Moving Company!
    Established in 2005, Bargain Moving Company has been serving the local community for years. Started by two young men, the company has blossomed into a provider for many families. We at Bargain Moving Company, pride ourselves on reducing stress when it comes to moving. We believe “Quality” should be the foundation of every company. We also believe pricing should be clear and controlled. Bargain Moving Company is a local business. We consider our clients not only our neighbors, but our friends. We look forward to providing them with a personalized service that fits well within their budgets. We are always looking for new challenges, and we are ready to serve.

    Owner and Nashville
    Owner
    Address
    5187 Hilson Rd
    37211 Nashville
    United States
    +1-6159655298 bargainmovingcompany.com

    Lori Shelton
    Before our move, we were given a “between 9 and 10” window to meet the movers. They did not show up until almost 11:00. We had also contracted three men and a 24 ft. truck, as we had three full storage units to be moved-all of which was disclosed to them prior to making arrangements with the company. Only two men showed up, and the truck was 12-15 feet at best. The back of the truck was open from about halfway up to the top, making it possible for things to fall out in transit. When my husband asked about the discrepancy in how many people showed up and the size of the truck, he was assured that we wouldn’t be charged for the third man (how nice of them), and they just have to use the truck they can find. The movers worked unbelievably slow, and ended up stopping to go find a bigger truck, which took almost an hour. They included this hour in what we were charged, even though it was through their lack of planning and professional responsibility that led to needing a second truck. At 1:30, a third man showed up to help. In the interest of how much time was lost waiting and getting a second truck, my husband pitched in to help load the truck. They did not get to our home until almost 3:30, and stood in the driveway for twenty minutes trying to decide how to unload everything. It was almost 4 before anything got moved, as they had to plug up their radio and ask me to refrigerate their drinks. Because it had taken so much time already, my whole family helped unload our things. We placed most everything in the garage so we could get it done in a timely fashion, and finished by 4:45. In the end, we were charged for the time it took for them to go get a truck, time for them to take breaks and eat, and an extra man for an hour that there were only two men working. The men themselves couldn’t have been nicer, but there was no concession given to the fact that they did not uphold their professional responsibility to do the job that was contracted, not was any accountability taken for the mistakes. We were treated as if we were trying to cheat them out of what they were due. In trying to explain my dissatisfaction with how things progressed, I was dismissed and rebuffed. They charged us for 6 hours of work, four of them with three men, when only 5 hours of actual work occurred (three hours assisted by my husband and family) and a third man was not there the entire time. We tried to go with the most economical option, but ended up paying a higher price for less quality service than we would have gotten elsewhere. Lesson learned. If you are planning a move, do yourself a favor and find a different company.
    almost 2 years ago
    Giusy Marino
    Had Good Customer service and fast delivery, Great overall experience!! Thanks a lot!
    over 1 year ago
    leepanthers9
    An absolute amazing experience! This was my first time hiring movers and I was a little nervous, to be quiet honest. But Tommy and his crew took excellent care of my belongings. They were punctual, polite, and super efficient. They moved three rooms, broke down and put together some furniture all in 2 hours. Wow! Thanks for all your help. I definitely will use this company for all my moving needs in the future.
    over 2 years ago
