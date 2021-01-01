It is difficult to give a true rating because I am still waiting to be hooked up with PG&E. I started this process in November 2021. The service was very good. Installation appears to be good but I won’t really know until I get to use the system to see if I’m really saving any money and the product works.
Dealing with Ron in sales to Mark and the other installers, to Dustin, the owner of 5 Star, I have nothing but praise. Ron is so knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. The installers, which unfortunately, I do not remember all of their names, had stellar courtesy. Dustin the owner of 5 Star is professional and forthcoming and would always take my calls and return my emails promptly.
The installation of our solar panels went very well, the crew that installed the system are very hard workers along with being very helpful with answering all of our questions. They work with us in putting our panels on horse cover roof pen instead of the house roof which hides all of the panel. The system has been up and running for two years now without any issues, we are please with the excellent service that we have received from Five Star Solar and have recommend there services to everyone that has inquired.