The Fantastic Handyman will fix it all!
Fantastic Handyman in Melbourne provides solutions for all your home repairs and home improvement needs. Whether you need new furniture to be assembled, a plasma TV mounted on the wall, painting, fence repair, door installation or any other type of odd job done - our professional handyman can tackle all your tasks without a hassle. Visit our website to book our services online.
Services offered:
> Handyman
> Home Repairs
> Painting
> Wall Mounting
> Curtains and Blinds Hanging
> Fence Repairs and Installation
> Odd Jobs
and more...
- Services
- Handyman
- Home Repairs
- Painting
- Door Repairs
- Furniture Assembly
- TV installation
- Wall Mounting
- Curtains and Blinds Hanging
- Fence Repairs and Installation
- Odd Jobs
- Show all 10 services
- Service areas
- Melbourne and Hawthorn
- Address
-
3122 Hawthorn
Australia
+61-386099601 fantastichandyman.com.au/melbourne