Jonie is the best, really smart and really nice.
Joni Eisenstein provided exceptional service and dedication to my attorney needs. She is a dedicated, trustworthy, and honest attorney. I highly recommend her services if you are in need.
Look no further! If you need a lawyer and want the best, call Joni and rest assured you’re in good hands. My time with Joni started with a desperate phone call looking for immediate legal advice as I was standing in front of detectives serving me with a gun violence restraining order. Without being retained, Joni took the time to not only talk to me on the phone but also the detectives and she guided me through the process making sure my best interests were always considered. I retained her the same day and she continued that level of dedication to my case until it was resolved in an almost impossible to imagine best case scenario. I was facing three misdemeanor charges that would normally be considered a low level case; however, my job in law enforcement made them a potential career ender. Joni went above and beyond, getting all the career ending charges dismissed. I can’t recommend her enough!