Law Office of Joni Eisenstein Criminal Defense Attorney
Other Businesses in Oceanside
    • Service areas
    Owner and Oceanside
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    207 North Ditmar Street
    92054 Oceanside
    United States
    +1-7607213161 www.excellentcriminaldefense.com

    Reviews

    Jim Sander
    Jonie is the best, really smart and really nice.
    6 months ago
    John Boyce
    Joni Eisenstein provided exceptional service and dedication to my attorney needs. She is a dedicated, trustworthy, and honest attorney. I highly recommend her services if you are in need.
    3 months ago
    Dee Cee
    Look no further! If you need a lawyer and want the best, call Joni and rest assured you’re in good hands. My time with Joni started with a desperate phone call looking for immediate legal advice as I was standing in front of detectives serving me with a gun violence restraining order. Without being retained, Joni took the time to not only talk to me on the phone but also the detectives and she guided me through the process making sure my best interests were always considered. I retained her the same day and she continued that level of dedication to my case until it was resolved in an almost impossible to imagine best case scenario. I was facing three misdemeanor charges that would normally be considered a low level case; however, my job in law enforcement made them a potential career ender. Joni went above and beyond, getting all the career ending charges dismissed. I can’t recommend her enough!
    9 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
