Sutherland Shire Roofing
Roofing & Gutters in Miranda
Reviews (4)
    • Experts in roof restoration, repair and replacement. Using only the best roofing materials, we pride ourselves on customer service, satisfaction and offer a 10 year warranty on our workmanship. Everyone deserves a safe, comfortable home they can be proud of. This is usually where your best memories will be made, so we provide a professional and reliable roofing service for your home.

    • Roofing services
    • Sutherland Shire
    • gutter replacement
    • gutter repair
    • roof repair
    Miranda NSW
    51 8-12 Wandella Rd
    2228 Miranda
    Australia
    +61-290534646 www.sutherlandshireroofing.com.au

    T C
    Understandably it is a busy time, however was told a day/time, and out of courtesy it'd be appreciated if they could be told if their quote would be accepted or not. Unfortunately feels like this wasn't extended back, as I had to chase them on day quote was supposed to be held and in the end they never made it out. I'm sure they provide good work but ultimately left unsatisfied by how I was left in the lurch.
    about 1 year ago
    Jasper Niesing
    The SSR team did a quality job on our roof and gutters. After comparing a few companies we went with them as they had local knowledge and were easy to deal with.
    over 3 years ago
    Brendan Hill
    Very happy with my newly restored roof at a great price. The team at Sutherland Shire Roofing were friendly and professional. Highly recommended.
    over 3 years ago
