- Services
- Interior designing
- decoration and execution
- Service areas
- Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida
- Address
-
Sec-69
122001 Gurugram
India
+91-7290094772 www.moderninteriordesign.co.in
Legal disclosure
Modern Interior Design is committed to achieving the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through their services offered. Our designers successfully participate in projects from the initial concepts, furniture, and decorative item selections, decorative material selections, budgeting, project coordination – always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail, exceptional customer service and expert project management skills.