Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Florida Power Services <q>The Solar Power Company</q>
Solar Energy Contractors in Largo
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • With 17 years of experience, our state certified team has gained a unique knowledge of solar configurations for all roof styles and wind loads. We provide seamless and safe installations of renewable energy systems that remain trouble free for 25-30 years. We use only the best components and materials so that your system meets the highest standards with long-lasting value. We'll build a power solution tailored to your property and your needs through the finest workmanship in Florida.
    Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"" is respected as experts in Solar Installation in Florida and consistently helps homeowners and businesses make the step up to solar. If there is ever any unlikely hitch in your system, our expert service team can head out and solve the issue without delay. Florida Power Services have worked over the past decade to install four megawatts of solar panels across the state. We strive daily to exceed expectations, by delivering a special experience to our clients with premium products backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee.

    When you choose Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"", you're choosing a company that cares about your involvement. We take care in ensuring you receive outstanding customer service from start to finish.

    Services
    • Solar Energy Company
    • Solar Energy Contractor
    • Solar Energy Equipment Supplier
    Service areas
    Largo and FL
    Company awards
    Owner
    Address
    500 S Belcher Rd
    33771 Largo
    United States
    +1-7276679955 www.floridapowerservices.com

    Reviews

    Alma Thompson
    We decided to add solar to our roof to help cut our costs, help others by feeding back our extra to the grid and promote being more independent. We chose FPS to do our install after checking out the available installers because of their knowledge, experience and support availability. They more than lived up to expectations. They arrived when expected, Installed professionally and were not upset about our many and varied questions. They helped us with the paper processes for the Florida State Incentive program and helped with getting our monitoring system installed on our devices. They have been available for support questions and general knowledge questions as we go forward. I have no reservations suggesting them to others for Solar System installs. They are great friendly, professional and helpful.
    almost 2 years ago
    Nick Farkash
    Awesome work and fast, clean installation
    4 months ago
    Jannette Chiesa
    Florida power services was very professional, excellent service. I highly recommend them if you are planning to go solar.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element