With 17 years of experience, our state certified team has gained a unique knowledge of solar configurations for all roof styles and wind loads. We provide seamless and safe installations of renewable energy systems that remain trouble free for 25-30 years. We use only the best components and materials so that your system meets the highest standards with long-lasting value. We'll build a power solution tailored to your property and your needs through the finest workmanship in Florida.

Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"" is respected as experts in Solar Installation in Florida and consistently helps homeowners and businesses make the step up to solar. If there is ever any unlikely hitch in your system, our expert service team can head out and solve the issue without delay. Florida Power Services have worked over the past decade to install four megawatts of solar panels across the state. We strive daily to exceed expectations, by delivering a special experience to our clients with premium products backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee.

When you choose Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"", you're choosing a company that cares about your involvement. We take care in ensuring you receive outstanding customer service from start to finish.