AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS
    Tents, Event marquees, Temporary structures | Al Fares International Tents, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh

    AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS - the leading Tent manufacturer and Event solution provider based in UAE provide affordable Tent solutions locally and internationally. Al Fares offer variety of event tent solutions with full set of accessories and equipment for all occasions with elegant and customized tent interiors. As a leading manufacturer and event solution provider, Al Fares provide quality tents at best prices.  Al Fares Intl Tents provide a comprehensive manufacturing and customized event solution services for all your needs.

    AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS specialized in manufacturing Pvc-Aluminium Tents, Banquet Tents, Relief Tents, Ramadan TentsWedding Tents, Camping Tents, Mobile Tents, Exhibition Tents, Military Tents, Al Majlis (Arabic Tent) and all kinds of Tensile Fabric Shade Structures.

    AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS offer the best Tent Rental Service in the United Arab Emirates. Al Fares offer Tents for short-term and long-term rentals with customized and elegant interiors, lighting and furniture for all Events such as Wedding, Ramadan, Concert, Sports, Exhibition, Banquet, Conference, etc. Our expert team will be onsite for the construction and for the interior setting and provide unmatched service which you will remember for a lifetime. Please visit our website www.alfarestents.com to know more about our products and services. Feel free to contact us for any further inquiries.

    For inquiry: emarketing@alfaresintl.com | Tel: +971-6-5563444 | Fax: +97165567744 | Mob: +971-54-4002658

    Services
    • Tents
    • Marquees
    • tent rental service
    • tensile shades
    • fabric shade structures
    • wedding marquees
    • exhibition tents
    • temporary structures
    • tent
    Service areas
    • UAE
    • GCC
    • Africa
    • Sharjah
    Company awards
    ISO Certified
    Address
    AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Industrial Area-15
    Post Box 5393 Sharjah
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-544002658 www.alfarestents.com
    Al Fares Intl. Tents aspires for a worldwide leading market position by delivering outstanding engineering solutions for tents, shading solutions, temporary structures and marquees reinforcing world-wide corporate alliances, and keeping principled morals and values as our foundation for success and growth to meet the needs of our society.

    Reviews

    NOUFIN NOUSHAD
    Worst service and customer service.
    9 months ago
    Ahsan Jani
    Open place no traffic
    10 months ago
    Cmsc4india
    From out side so amazing but if you look inside the camp To much croud like a goat in the room, 10 people in one small room toilet and bathroom in one, I Have naver see like this labour camps in my life even prison are batter than this...
    about 1 year ago
