AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS - the leading Tent manufacturer and Event solution provider based in UAE provide affordable Tent solutions locally and internationally. Al Fares offer variety of event tent solutions with full set of accessories and equipment for all occasions with elegant and customized tent interiors. As a leading manufacturer and event solution provider, Al Fares provide quality tents at best prices. Al Fares Intl Tents provide a comprehensive manufacturing and customized event solution services for all your needs.
For inquiry: emarketing@alfaresintl.com | Tel: +971-6-5563444 | Fax: +97165567744 | Mob: +971-54-4002658
AL FARES INTERNATIONAL TENTS, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Industrial Area-15
Post Box 5393 Sharjah
United Arab Emirates
+971-544002658 www.alfarestents.com
Al Fares Intl. Tents aspires for a worldwide leading market position by delivering outstanding engineering solutions for tents, shading solutions, temporary structures and marquees reinforcing world-wide corporate alliances, and keeping principled morals and values as our foundation for success and growth to meet the needs of our society.