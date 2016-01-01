Gulf South Pine Straw is a premier producer and seller of quality pine straw since 2016. Ever since we started farming and selling pine straw, we have made a name as the best in Mississippi and the Southeastern states. Our customers love us for our superior quality pine needle products, professional service, and on time delivery.

We always do our best to provide professional products and service to our customers. The pine straw for sale is always fresh and suitable for all manner of landscaping needs. Since customer service is our number one goal, we make sure that we have professionally trained employees to handle any queries you may have. Our employees have years of experience in farming, selling, buying and shipping pine straw mulch. With their certifications in Environmental management and environmental science and experience in the forest/wood and forestry industries, they will be of great help in offering advice on how to apply the mulch in the best way for the health of the landscape on which it is used.

As a small company that was started only a few years ago, we pay a lot of attention to detail and ensure we do everything right. We guarantee that we are on time with our freight, hauling and transport services so that you get your pine straw delivery on time. The straw is delivered in well maintained and dry closed door trailers so that it arrives in pristine condition. We manage to deliver the product in time and such good condition since we always have our freight dispatch operatives on call to provide custom delivery services and customer service if needed. We strive to deliver all pine straw orders made between 9 am and 5 pm so that you can have it and begin working on your landscaping as soon as possible.