Marc-Michaels Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Winter Park
Reviews (8)
    • Founded in 1985, Marc-Michaels Interior Design is one of the largest, full-service interior design firms in the United States. The firm specializes in architectural interior detailing for private residences, luxury yachts, commercial projects and model home merchandising. It has a staff of more than 70 employees and maintains office locations in Winter Park and Boca Raton, Fla. Marc-Michaels Interior Design serves clubhouses, condominiums, hotels, and offices. The firm offers a range of furniture and decorative accessories, as well as flooring and painting services. Its clients include Addison Development, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Aztec Leisure Corporation, Bamboo Building Development, Brentwood Custom Homes and Centex Homes. The firm has also served Cutler Group, Echelon Residential, Ellemar Enterprises, Epoch Properties, Helmut House, JMC Communications, Taylor Woodrow and ZOM Development.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Luxury Interior Design
    Service areas
    Winter Park
    Address
    720 W Morse Blvd
    32789 Winter Park
    United States
    +1-4076292124 www.marc-michaels.com

    Reviews

    Juana Anderson
    Creative, forward thinking and professional staff who bring your design dreams to life!
    about 2 years ago
    Diane Fellows
    Mark and his staff has been responsible for six of our homes. One was featured in Architectural Digest! He is more than a designer to us- he is a friend.
    about 2 years ago
    Holli Hillpot
    Mark Thee and the extremely talented designers at Marc Michaels Interior Design are more than capable of delivering an amazing experience in regards to guiding you through interior selections and helping to create the space of your dreams. Their keen eye for exquisite materials and ability to create bespoke interior spaces based on their clients’ individual tastes is a winning combination.
    about 2 years ago
