Founded in 1985, Marc-Michaels Interior Design is one of the largest, full-service interior design firms in the United States. The firm specializes in architectural interior detailing for private residences, luxury yachts, commercial projects and model home merchandising. It has a staff of more than 70 employees and maintains office locations in Winter Park and Boca Raton, Fla. Marc-Michaels Interior Design serves clubhouses, condominiums, hotels, and offices. The firm offers a range of furniture and decorative accessories, as well as flooring and painting services. Its clients include Addison Development, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Aztec Leisure Corporation, Bamboo Building Development, Brentwood Custom Homes and Centex Homes. The firm has also served Cutler Group, Echelon Residential, Ellemar Enterprises, Epoch Properties, Helmut House, JMC Communications, Taylor Woodrow and ZOM Development.