Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TradeMark Construction
General Contractors in Baltimore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (18)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Trademark Construction is the leader in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling and general home contractor services in the Maryland and Baltimore areas. Choose Trademark Construction today and you’ll benefit from the help of our process and our experienced team of highly-trained professionals.

    Services
    • general contractor Baltimore
    • Baltimore contractors
    • bathroom remodeling baltimore
    • baltimore bathroom remodeling
    • bath remodel contractors
    Service areas
    Baltimore
    Address
    6806 Eastern Ave
    21224 Baltimore
    United States
    +1-4106332308 www.trademarkconstruct.com

    Reviews

    Jill Forbes
    We were extremely happy with the work that Vasilios and his team did on our kitchen refresh. His designer, Nona, was very helpful, making suggestions that we'd never thought of, but still being supportive of our ideas. The entire project took only eight days, which is a rare feat at a time when materials are scarce and things such as cabinets are backordered. The primary thing we appreciated was that Vasilios did not even begin the job until he had all of the materials ready to go. This made the timeline very efficient. We also were pleased with the men who did the actual construction. They arrived on time, worked steadily, were polite and professional, and cleaned up after themselves. The end result was exactly what we wanted! We would absolutely recommend Trademark to anyone looking for good workmanship at a fair price.
    about 1 month ago
    Karen Chapolini
    I can not say enough good things about my experience with trademark kitchen and bath. Vasilios and his team were amazing from beginning to end. The planning process was simple and concise and they were able to completely transform my kitchen in to my dream. The guys that did the actual work were always punctual and very tidy, covering up my furniture to keep the surrounding areas clean. Their work was impeccable, with every tiny detail taken care of. Vasilios was extremely communicative throughout the whole process and was easily accessible for any questions. The finished product is stunning and I am thrilled! I highly recommend trademark kitchen and bath for any home improvement projects and will be using them for any future projects.
    about 2 months ago
    Pam Connolly
    I have only very positive things to say about the whole experience working with TradeMark Construction. From the first phone call to the final check on the completed work, it was great. I love my new bathroom!
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 18 reviews
      Add SEO element