Welcome to Mr. Locksmith Coquitlam ! Our mission is to be the best mobile locksmith company in Canada – and then the world! Mr. Locksmith is Coquitlam’s largest group of locksmiths. Mr. Locksmith is a 24 hour locksmith shop that services the Coquitlam,Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. We are a family owned and operated mobile Locksmith company. We have a dozen trucks ready to come to you. Mr. Locksmith has been operating for over ten years! You can speak directly with any of our locksmiths. We are available for you 24 hours a day.