Reflections in Glass
Glass Manufacturers in Lake Barrington
Reviews (5)
    • Reflections In Glass specializes in frame-less custom shower and tub enclosures. We can design a door to fit any style, and fit any opening. We have a variety of different hardware styles to choose from, and can match any color trim metal. From single swing doors to custom multi panel shower enclosures Reflections In Glass is your solution for all of your glass needs. We offer you unbeatable service with unmatched quality, great pricing and experienced, professional installers, who are committed to completing every single detail to your fullest satisfaction. Call us today at 847-382-1993

    Services
    Glass and Mirror Shop
    Service areas
    Lake Barrington and Illinois
    Address
    22292 N Pepper Rd
    60010 Lake Barrington
    United States
    +1-8473821993 rigshowerdoors.com

    Reviews

    Brown Tree Service
    I am EXTREMELY pleased with the professionalism and how particuliar the workers were doing the job. Tony, the lead, and Nathan were very pleasant, professional and took their time to get the job done right. I would recommend this company to everyone and I found them very resonably priced.
    over 1 year ago
    Colin Wickstrom
    EXCELLENT service. We have used Reelections in Glass for our business and home. The prices are very fair and more important the quality of the work and the service is excellent. We highly recommend them.
    over 1 year ago
    Patrick K.
    Very please with the quality work and professionalism. As our sub-contractor, they represent us. In glazing, I would say they are the A-team.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
