Axis Remodeling
General Contractors in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Reviews (14)
    • Wisconsin's premier window replacement company. Axis Remodeling is dedicated to utilizing the latest technology to ensure that our customers have the best home improvement experience in the industry. We believe the use of technology reduces errors, improves speed, and ultimately improves the overall quality of each project. We want the opportunity to show you how trust is built. Home of the "Live Project Viewer."

    Service areas
    Green Bay and Wisconsin
    Address
    1711 Ontario Road
    54311 Green Bay, Wisconsin
    United States
    +1-8009892947 AxisRemodeling.com

    Reviews

    Sabrina Gyetko
    The team was very responsive and professional. The job was done well and no corners were cut. I would recommend this company to my family and friends :-)
    3 months ago
    Eric Glaeser
    Thank You so much to all the great folks at Axis for helping us when we needed help. My roof was leaking and the old install was failing. It was super easy to book an estimate and they worked with me to get a great roof at a great price. We talked to the metal roof boys before Axis and they are crazy. Axis send Andrew to protect my house from any further damage and within 2 weeks the crew showed up and replaced my roof, including the bad sheeting in one day. This is the third week of February!! Seamless gutters were installed just 3 days later and it all looks beautiful. I have a lifetime transferable warranty and never have to worry about a roof again. Great communication and they do what they promise. Thanks guys and girls. The neighbors are asking for your info already.
    3 months ago
    abraham meinnert
    So if a person dies and windows are not even in and not made they still will keep the deposit the person made. Very poor business I'd say. Update! So for a trailer home, 3 windows were dropped off and not installed for 1800 dollars! Special order, apparently. Stay away from this company!windows have not been dropped off. So 1800 dollars for nothinh.
    7 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
