Fantastic Cleaners Brisbane
Other Businesses in Brisbane
    • Let the Fantastic Cleaners help you with the cleaning tasks!


    Fantastic Cleaners is a reliable provider of professional cleaning for the Brisbane area. Our services come with many additional benefits and are designed to meet our customers' cleaning needs, no matter if it is about general cleaning or specialised service such as end of lease or carpet cleaning. Book with us and get experienced cleaners do the job for you taking into consideration your personal preferences and striving to provide fully satisfying results.

    Services
    • Cleaning Service
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • Tile and Grout Cleaning
    • Housekeeping
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Brisbane QLD
    Address
    4006 Brisbane
    Australia
    +61-730883209 fantasticcleaners.com.au/brisbane
