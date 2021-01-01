Your browser is out-of-date.

Frazier Roofing &amp; Guttering Co., Inc.
Roofers in Arlington
Reviews (21)
Services

  • roof repair
  • roof replacement
    • Frazier Roofing and Guttering is the second oldest roofing company in Arlington, serving all of Tarrant County and surrounding cities. We were founded by Rich & Sheila Frazier in 1977, the year that Elvis “The King” left us. Mike Long, our Production Manager, has been with Frazier Roofing and Guttering for 20 years and Matt Martin, one of our Estimators, has been with us for 15 years. Our roof salesmen are Patrick McCord and Darrell Goff. Our gutter salesman is Steve VanBrocklin. Our bookkeeper is Juanita Lancaster and our Administrative Assistant is Rose Arispe

    Service areas
    Arlington
    Address
    208 Willis Ave
    76010 Arlington
    United States
    +1-8172773131 frazierservices.com

    Reviews

    Topher B.
    This is my 2nd time utilizing Frazier Roofing to fix my 2nd house and they always deliver without disappointment. Very responsive, punctual and good value for the service they offer, not to mention a contractor recommended company by "the good contractor list". Will always call them first for a roofing inspection and recommendation. Thank you Frazier Roofing!
    4 months ago
    Itzyorboi
    Started the process of gutter replacement and facia board replacement last Feb. 2021 and just never got around to doing it until now Jan 2022. I asked them to come back out and go over everything (gutters) once again, which they did and replaced the gutters the very next day. I also had some facia and trim boards replaced and the process was very smooth without any problems at all. This is the best company to work with!!! Very professional and courteous!!! I highly recommend Frazier!!!
    4 months ago
    Scott Wilson
    Great response and service from Frazier Roofs and Gutters! Ray and Josh put up new gutters for me, they arrived exactly on time and were totally professional. Will call Frazier again!
    3 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
