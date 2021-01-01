Frazier Roofing and Guttering is the second oldest roofing company in Arlington, serving all of Tarrant County and surrounding cities. We were founded by Rich & Sheila Frazier in 1977, the year that Elvis “The King” left us. Mike Long, our Production Manager, has been with Frazier Roofing and Guttering for 20 years and Matt Martin, one of our Estimators, has been with us for 15 years. Our roof salesmen are Patrick McCord and Darrell Goff. Our gutter salesman is Steve VanBrocklin. Our bookkeeper is Juanita Lancaster and our Administrative Assistant is Rose Arispe